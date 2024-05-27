Altiplano Excited by Santa Beatriz Project Potential

Altiplano Minerals (TSE:APN) has released an update.

Altiplano Metals Inc. has announced promising assay results from the Santa Beatriz Copper-Gold-Iron Project, indicating high-grade copper-gold mineralization. The findings bolster the potential for the project to enhance the company’s production capabilities at the El Peñón mill plant in Chile. As the project advances, Altiplano aims to capitalize on the proximity of Santa Beatriz to their current operations and the higher gold grades to improve returns.

