Altimmune's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected, Revenues Nil

Altimmune ALT incurred a first-quarter 2026 loss of 18 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 25 cents. The company had recorded a loss of 26 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

The company did not generate any revenues in the first quarter, as it does not have a marketed drug in its portfolio.

ALT's Q1 Results in Detail

Research and development (R&D) expenses totaled $16.2 million in the reported quarter, up 2.3% year over year, primarily due to ongoing clinical studies and startup costs associated with the late-stage metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) study. R&D spending included $9.5 million in direct pemvidutide development costs.

General and administrative expenses were $8.1 million, up 34.3% year over year, primarily driven by an increase in severance costs and professional fees.

As of March 31, 2026, Altimmune had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $332 million compared with $274 million as of Dec. 31, 2025. The company raised $75 million in a registered direct and $8 million via ATM in January-February 2026 and secured $225 million in gross proceeds from an oversubscribed public offering completed in April 2026, bringing pro forma cash to roughly $535 million as of April 30, 2026. Management expects its cash runway to support operations into 2029.

Year to date, shares of ALT have declined 16.4% compared with the industry’s 5.4% decline.



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ALT's Key Pipeline Updates

Pemvidutide, Altimmune’s lead candidate, is an investigational dual glucagon/GLP-1 receptor agonist, being developed for MASH, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

Altimmune had announced 48-week data from the phase IIb IMPACT study in MASH in December 2025. The data showed that pemvidutide delivered significant improvements across key measures in patients with MASH.

The company plans to initiate a global phase III registrational PERFORMA study to evaluate the safety and efficacy of pemvidutide in MASH patients with moderate-to-severe liver fibrosis in the second half of 2026, with 52-week data expected in 2029.

Top-line data from the mid-stage RECLAIM study evaluating pemvidutide for the treatment of patients with AUD is expected in the third quarter of 2026. Enrollment was completed ahead of schedule in November 2025.

Altimmune is also developing the candidate in the phase II RESTORE study in patients with ALD. Patient enrollment is expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2026.

Altimmune, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Altimmune, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Altimmune, Inc. Quote

ALT's Zacks Rank & Other Stocks to Consider

Altimmune currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the biotech sector are Amarin Corporation AMRN, Indivior Pharmaceuticals INDV and Liquidia Corporation LQDA, each currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Amarin’s 2026 loss per share have narrowed from $7.01 to $6.36. Over the same period, loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $5.50 to $4.64. AMRN shares have risen 7.6% year to date.

Amarin’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 50.02%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have increased from $3.03 to $3.35. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.69 from $3.46. INDV shares have risen 6.9% year to date.

Indivior Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 65.44%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Liquidia’s 2026 earnings per share have increased to $1.94 from $1.50. Over the same period, EPS estimates for 2027 have risen to $3.80 from $2.91. LQDA shares have gained 67% year to date.

Liquidia’s earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed in the remaining one, with the average surprise being 54.40%.

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Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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