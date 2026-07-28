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Altimmune's Pemvidutide Meets Phase 2 Endpoints In Alcohol Use Disorder Trial

July 28, 2026 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) announced positive topline results from the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial on Tuesday evaluating pemvidutide for treating moderate to severe alcohol use disorder. The study met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a highly statistically significant reduction in heavy drinking days versus placebo.

The trial also showed consistent positive results across secondary endpoints. These included improvements in World Health Organization Risk Drinking Levels, zero heavy drinking days, and phosphatidyl ethanol levels. Additionally, patients achieved statistically significant change in days with abstinence compared to placebo, and experienced statistically significant reductions in body weight.

Christophe Arbet-Engels, Chief Medical Officer at Altimmune, stated, "We are extremely encouraged by these compelling topline results, which showed a highly significant reduction in heavy drinking days and nearly two-thirds of patients treated with pemvidutide achieving a two-level reduction in their WHO-RDL, a clinically meaningful outcome for these patients."

The company plans to request an End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration based on the trial results.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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