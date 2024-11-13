Altimmune’s pemvidutide looks differentiated among GLP-1s, says H.C. Wainwright

After Altimmune (ALT) reported Q3 results and provided an update focused on its lead program pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, or MASH, H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio said the firm views the Phase 3 VELOCITY program as being “among the most well-defined and robust in the GLP-1 agonist space.” The firm, which argues that pemvidutide “appears differentiated among GLP-1 compounds,” reiterates a Buy rating and $12 price target on Altimmune shares.
