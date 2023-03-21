US Markets
Altimmune's obesity drug throws up safety concerns, shares plunge

March 21, 2023 — 07:31 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

March 21 (Reuters) - Altimmune Inc ALT.O said on Tuesday that its obesity drug helped reduce weight by 10.7% on average in a mid-stage trial, but concerns over the safety of the drug sent the company's shares falling 40% in premarket trading.

Nausea and vomiting were the most common adverse events and one patient experienced a serious case of nausea and vomiting, requiring rehydration, the company said.

