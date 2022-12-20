Markets
Altimmune: 24-Week Trial Of Pemvidutide Shows Greater Than 75% Relative Reduction In Liver Fat

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) reported topline results from its 24-week trial of pemvidutide in subjects with Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease. The trial met its primary endpoint in all pemvidutide treatment groups. At the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg doses, subjects receiving pemvidutide achieved mean relative reductions of liver fat content of 75.2% and 76.4%, respectively, the company said. The trial met key secondary weight loss endpoint in all pemvidutide treatment groups. Pemvidutide was generally well tolerated. Meaningful reductions in systolic blood pressure were observed.

Vipin Garg, President and CEO of Altimmune, said: "We look forward to the weight loss data from the interim analysis of our MOMENTUM obesity trial in Q1 2023 and commencing a Phase 2b NASH trial in 2023."

