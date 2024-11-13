Altimmune Unusual Options Activity For November 13

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in ALT often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 options trades for Altimmune. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 50% bullish and 37% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $41,891, and 7 calls, totaling $550,860.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $7.0 to $12.0 for Altimmune over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Altimmune options trades today is 910.14 with a total volume of 3,378.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Altimmune's big money trades within a strike price range of $7.0 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Altimmune Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $3.3 $3.0 $3.2 $12.00 $319.6K 409 1.0K ALT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.8 $0.75 $0.8 $10.00 $71.9K 3.5K 390 ALT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.05 $1.0 $1.0 $11.00 $41.8K 250 926 ALT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/06/24 $3.9 $3.7 $3.7 $7.50 $37.0K 370 100 ALT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/29/24 $3.5 $3.2 $3.3 $7.00 $33.0K 375 100

About Altimmune

Altimmune Inc is engaged in developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company's pipeline includes next-generation peptide therapeutics for obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) (for both, pemvidutide, formerly known as ALT-801), and for chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). The Company is managed and operates as a single business focused on the research and development of treatments for various diseases and disorders, and vaccines.

In light of the recent options history for Altimmune, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Altimmune Currently trading with a volume of 7,319,895, the ALT's price is up by 6.15%, now at $10.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 133 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Altimmune

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $26.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from UBS downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $26.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Altimmune, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.