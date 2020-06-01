Altimmune To Begin Placebo-controlled T-COVID Clinical Trial - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) said FDA has authorized the company to proceed with a clinical trial of T-COVID, an investigational agent for the treatment of early COVID-19. The FDA has allowed the company to use its existing lot of RD-Ad5-based NasoVAX influenza vaccine for the planned T-COVID clinical trial.

Altimmune expects patient enrollment in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to commence in June, with data readout anticipated in the fourth quarter of 2020. The double-blind trial is anticipated to enroll approximately 100 patients.

