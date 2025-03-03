Altimmune Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Ratings for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) were provided by 4 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 0 0 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $13.5, a high estimate of $18.00, and a low estimate of $12.00. This current average has increased by 12.5% from the previous average price target of $12.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Altimmune by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Patrick Trucchio HC Wainwright & Co. Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00 Annabel Samimy Stifel Announces Buy $18.00 -

Key Insights: Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Altimmune. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Altimmune compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of Altimmune's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of Altimmune's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Altimmune Better

Altimmune Inc is engaged in developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The Company's pipeline includes next-generation peptide therapeutics for obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) (for both, pemvidutide, formerly known as ALT-801), and for chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell). The Company is managed and operates as a single business focused on the research and development of treatments for various diseases and disorders, and vaccines.

A Deep Dive into Altimmune's Financials

Market Capitalization: With restricted market capitalization, the company is positioned below industry averages. This reflects a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Challenges: Altimmune's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 30 September, 2024, the company experienced a decline of approximately -98.62%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Altimmune's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -456900.0%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Altimmune's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -15.98% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Altimmune's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -14.22%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Altimmune's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.01, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

In addition to their assessments, some analysts extend their insights by offering predictions for key metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates. This supplementary information provides further guidance for traders. It is crucial to recognize that, despite their specialization, analysts are human and can only provide forecasts based on their beliefs.

