Altimmune shares slide after Kerrisdale Capital takes short position

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Shares of obesity drug developer Altimmune ALT.O fell more than 12% to $9.09 on Tuesday, after Kerrisdale Capital took a short position on the company's stock.

Altimmune shares more than tripled since November, after the company reported data from the mid-stage study of its experimental weight-loss drug showed promise.

Short-seller Kerrisdale Capital said in-depth examination of Altimmune's data shows its drug has little chance of competing with the approved class of GLP-1 drugs, or even those currently undergoing trial.

"We don't think legitimate prospective partners want to spend hundreds of millions of dollars and years of trials pursuing an obvious dead end," Kerrisdale Capital added.

Altimmune did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The company reported cash balance of $140.8 million at the end of Sept. 30.

