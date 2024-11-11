Altimmune says ‘something raised attention of FDA’

At the Guggenheim Securities Healthcare Innovation Conference, Altimunne said “They mentioned in a recent publication that glucagon could have cardiotoxic effects So this is a reasonable study to do.” The company speculated that there might be something there that “raised the attention of the (FDA). We don’t know for certain.”
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on ALT:
- Altimmune announces inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rule
- Altimmune appoints Greg Weaver as CFO
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves This Week, November 11 – November 15, 2024
- Altimmune announces successful completion of End-of-Phase 2 meeting
- ALT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.