Altimmune presents data on effect of pemvidutide on inflammatory lipids

Altimmune (ALT) presented new data from its 12-week Phase 1b trial of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease at The Liver Meeting of the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases. The data showed reductions in multiple classes of inflammatory lipid species associated with adverse cardiovascular outcomes. Pemvidutide is a balanced GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of MASH and obesity. The new data were derived from an analysis of plasma samples from subjects who completed a randomized placebo-controlled Phase 1b trial of pemvidutide in subjects with overweight or obesity and MASLD. In the Phase 1b clinical trial, 94 subjects with obesity or overweight and liver fat content greater than or equal to10% were dosed 1:1:1:1 to pemvidutide or placebo administered once-weekly subcutaneously for 12 weeks. In this study, pemvidutide reduced LFC relative to baseline by up to 68.5% and decreased total cholesterol and triglycerides by up to 12.2% and 44.6%, respectively, after 12 weeks of treatment. The goal of the study was to characterize changes in the lipid profile of patients before and after treatment with pemvidutide. In this study of 50 subjects, treatment with pemvidutide was shown to reduce plasma concentrations of atherogenic lipoproteins and lipotoxic lipid classes associated with MASH and implicated in cardiovascular and atherosclerotic disease. In particular, a rapid and significant reduction in small atherogenic LDL particles was observed in the 1.8 mg and 2.4 mg dose groups compared to placebo.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.