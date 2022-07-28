Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) insider upped their holding by 5.2% earlier this year

Viewing insider transactions for Altimmune, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ALT ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Altimmune

While no particular insider transaction stood out, we can still look at the overall trading.

David Drutz bought a total of 2.20k shares over the year at an average price of US$6.09. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqGM:ALT Insider Trading Volume July 28th 2022

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Insiders own 1.0% of Altimmune shares, worth about US$5.4m, according to our data. However, it's possible that insiders might have an indirect interest through a more complex structure. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Altimmune Insiders?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. The net investment is not enough to encourage us much. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Altimmune insiders are doubting the company. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Altimmune. For example, Altimmune has 5 warning signs (and 1 which can't be ignored) we think you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

