Altimmune, Inc. to Showcase Novel MASH Resolution Index Data for Pemvidutide at EASL International Liver Congress™ 2025

Altimmune will present pemvidutide data for MASLD at EASL International Liver Congress™ 2025 in Amsterdam.

Quiver AI Summary

Altimmune, Inc. has announced that it will present findings on the effectiveness of pemvidutide, a dual receptor agonist for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD), at the EASL International Liver Congress™ 2025 in Amsterdam. The presentation will highlight the MASH Resolution Index, a sensitive non-invasive measure of histological response in MASLD patients treated with pemvidutide. Dr. Shaheen Tomah will lead the poster presentations, scheduled for May 8 and May 10. Pemvidutide has shown promising results in clinical trials, demonstrating significant weight loss and improvements in liver health markers, and has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for MASLD treatment. Altimmune, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing innovative peptide-based therapies for various metabolic diseases.

Potential Positives

Altimmune announced the presentation of significant findings at a prominent conference, highlighting the effectiveness of its pemvidutide treatment for metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD).

The MASH Resolution Index (MASHResInd) is being utilized, showcasing a novel, non-invasive method that may enhance the understanding of treatment outcomes in the field.

Pemvidutide has received Fast Track designation from the U.S. FDA for the treatment of MASH, indicating its potential importance in the market.

The company is advancing its clinical trials, with the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial completed and Phase 2 trials for alcohol use disorder and alcohol liver disease set to commence in mid-2025.

Potential Negatives

The press release does not include any substantial new data on the efficacy or safety of pemvidutide, which may lead to skepticism from investors and healthcare professionals regarding the progression of clinical trials.

The announcement focuses heavily on an upcoming presentation rather than concrete results or milestones achieved, which could suggest a lack of significant progress in the company's development timeline.

There is no mention of potential collaborations, partnerships, or funding efforts that may enhance the development of pemvidutide, which could imply concerns about resource availability for ongoing trials.

FAQ

What is the focus of Altimmune's upcoming presentation at EASL 2025?

Altimmune will present analyses of pemvidutide-treated subjects with MASLD, using the MASH Resolution Index as a measure of histologic response.

What is pemvidutide and its potential uses?

Pemvidutide is an investigational peptide-based dual receptor agonist targeting obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder, and alcohol liver disease.

When will the poster session take place at the conference?

The poster session will occur on Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:45 am CET and on Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM CET.

What is the significance of the MASH Resolution Index?

The MASH Resolution Index is a highly sensitive non-invasive measure that predicts histologic improvement in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Where can I find more information about Altimmune's research?

More information about Altimmune and its research can be found on their official website at www.altimmune.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$ALT Insider Trading Activity

$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 69 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release



GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Altimmune, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that the Company will present analyses of pemvidutide-treated subjects with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatotic liver disease (MASLD) utilizing the MASH Resolution Index (MASHResInd; Loomba 2024), a highly sensitive non-invasive measure of MASH histologic response, in a poster session at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) International Liver Congress™ 2025 in Amsterdam, The Netherlands. The abstract will be featured in the conference poster session and poster tour.





Details of the presentations are as follows:











Title:





MASH resolution index, a novel, highly sensitive non-invasive measure of histologic improvement, predicts high rates of MASH resolution with pemvidutide treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH)













Presenter:



Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune











Poster Tour Presentation:









Session:



MASLD: Therapy, Track Hub 7 – Metabolism, Alcohol, and Toxicity (Poster# SAT-453)



MASLD: Therapy, Track Hub 7 – Metabolism, Alcohol, and Toxicity (Poster# SAT-453)





Date/Time:



Thursday, May 8, 2025, at 9:45 am CET















General Poster Session Presentation:









Session:



MASLD Therapy Section (Poster# SAT-453)



MASLD Therapy Section (Poster# SAT-453)





Date/Time:



Saturday, May 10, 2025, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM CET

















A copy of the poster will be accessible on the



Events



section of the Altimmune website.







About Pemvidutide







Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of obesity, MASH, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide recently completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance with Phase 2 trials to commence in mid-2025.







About Altimmune







Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease. For more information, please visit



www.altimmune.com



.







Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on







LinkedIn











Follow @AltimmuneInc on







Twitter











Company Contact:







Greg Weaver





Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 240-654-1450







ir@altimmune.com









Investor Contact:







Lee Roth





Burns McClellan





Phone: 646-382-3403







lroth@burnsmc.com









Media Contact:







Jason Spark





Inizio Evoke, Biotech





Phone: 619-849-6005







Jason.spark@canalecomm.com







This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.