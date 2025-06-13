Altimmune, Inc. to Present Pemvidutide Data at the American Diabetes Association's 85th Scientific Sessions

Altimmune to present findings on pemvidutide at ADA's 85th Scientific Sessions, addressing various metabolic diseases.

Altimmune, Inc. announced that it will present findings on pemvidutide, an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, at the American Diabetes Association’s 85th Scientific Sessions from June 20-23, 2025. Pemvidutide is being developed for treating metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, alcohol use disorder, and alcohol-associated liver disease. The company will hold an oral presentation focusing on the effects of pemvidutide on cardioinflammatory lipids, alongside three poster presentations discussing cardiovascular safety, central adiposity correlations, and cholesterol transport enhancements in animal models. Pemvidutide has shown promising results in earlier trials and has received Fast Track designation from the FDA for MASH treatment, with ongoing studies for obesity, AUD, and ALD.

Altimmune announced multiple presentations on pemvidutide at a major scientific conference, indicating strong engagement with the scientific community and ongoing development of its lead therapeutic.

Pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling clinical results, including significant weight loss and reductions in triglycerides and liver fat, which enhances the product's appeal and potential marketability.

The U.S. FDA granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), which may expedite the development and review process, providing a competitive advantage.

Ongoing clinical trials with expected top line results by Q2 2025 suggest that Altimmune is advancing its pipeline, showcasing a commitment to addressing significant medical needs.

There is no mention of recent data or outcomes from the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial, which could be seen as a lack of transparency regarding the current status and effectiveness of pemvidutide.



While the FDA has granted Fast Track designation, there is no indication of timelines for potential approval or market introduction, which may raise concerns about the speed of bringing the therapy to market.



The press release highlights multiple ongoing trials (Phase 2 in AUD and upcoming ALD trial) without providing any results or insight into the success of these studies, which could create uncertainty among investors and stakeholders.

What is pemvidutide and its benefits?

Pemvidutide is an investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist aimed at treating metabolic diseases like MASH and obesity, promoting weight loss and improving liver health.

When will Altimmune present at the ADA Scientific Sessions?

Altimmune will present at the ADA Scientific Sessions in Chicago from June 20-23, 2025, including an oral presentation on June 21.

Who is presenting the oral session on pemvidutide?

Dr. John J. Suschak will present on the effects of pemvidutide on cardioinflammatory lipids during the oral session on June 21.

What are the key findings from the clinical trials of pemvidutide?

Pemvidutide has shown significant weight loss, preserved lean mass, and reduced triglycerides and liver fat in clinical trials.

How can I access the presentations from Altimmune?

The presentations on pemvidutide will be available in the Events section of the Altimmune website after the conference.

GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Altimmune, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced an oral presentation and three poster presentations on pemvidutide at the American Diabetes Association’s (ADA) 85



th



Scientific Sessions, to be held in Chicago, IL from June 20-23, 2025. Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist under development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).





Details for the oral presentation are as follows:











Session Title:







Early Phase, Post Hoc, and Subgroup Analyses from Clinical Trials Testing Incretin-Based Therapies – Take 1











Session Date/Time:







Saturday, June 21, 2025, 4:30 PM - 6:00 PM CDT











Presentation Title:







Effects of Pemvidutide, a GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, on Cardioinflammatory Lipids in Subjects with Obesity or Overweight











Presenter:







John J. Suschak, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Science, Altimmune











Presentation Date/Time:







Saturday, June 21, 2025 at 5:45 PM CDT

















Details of the poster presentations are as follows:











Title:







Integrated Analysis Supports Cardiovascular Safety and Risk Reduction with Pemvidutide Treatment (poster #749-P)











Presenter:







Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune











Presentation Date/Time:







Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CDT























Title:







Non-invasive Tests of Central Adiposity Correlate with Reductions in MRI-measured Visceral Adipose Tissue Mass in Subjects with Overweight or Obesity Treated with Pemvidutide (poster #748-P)











Presenter:







Shaheen Tomah, M.D., Director, Clinical Development, Altimmune











Presentation Date/Time:







Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30 PM - 1:30 PM CDT























Title:







Pemvidutide, a Balanced GLP-1/Glucagon Dual Receptor Agonist, Enhances Reverse Cholesterol Transport in a Golden Syrian Hamster Model (poster #778-P)











Presenter:







John J. Suschak, Ph.D., Senior Director, Translational Science, Altimmune











Presentation Date/Time:







Sunday, June 22, 2025, 12:30PM - 1:30 PM CDT

















These presentations will be accessible on the



Events



section of the Altimmune website.







About Pemvidutide







Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational, peptide-based 1:1 GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist in development for the treatment of MASH, obesity, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). Activation of the GLP-1 and glucagon receptors is believed to mimic the complementary effects of diet and exercise on weight loss, with GLP-1 suppressing appetite and glucagon increasing energy expenditure. Glucagon is also recognized as having direct effects on hepatic fat metabolism, which is believed to lead to rapid reductions in levels of liver fat and serum lipids. In clinical trials to date, once-weekly pemvidutide has demonstrated compelling weight loss with class-leading lean mass preservation, and robust reductions in triglycerides, LDL cholesterol, liver fat content and blood pressure. The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designation to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH. Pemvidutide completed the MOMENTUM Phase 2 obesity trial in 2024 and is being studied in the ongoing IMPACT Phase 2b MASH trial with top line results expected in Q2 2025. IND applications in AUD and ALD have received FDA clearance with the Phase 2 trial in AUD having commenced in Q2 2025 and the ALD trial scheduled to commence in Q3 2025.







About Altimmune







Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, alcohol use disorder (AUD) and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD). For more information, please visit



www.altimmune.com



.







Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on







LinkedIn











Follow @AltimmuneInc on







Twitter











Company Contact:







Greg Weaver





Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 240-654-1450







ir@altimmune.com









Investor Contact:







Lee Roth





Burns McClellan





Phone: 646-382-3403







lroth@burnsmc.com









Media Contact:







Jake Robison





Inizio Evoke, Biotech





Phone: 619-849-5383







jake.robison@inizioevoke.com







