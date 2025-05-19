Altimmune, Inc. Enrolls First Subject in Phase 2 RECLAIM Trial for Pemvidutide in Alcohol Use Disorder

Altimmune has initiated the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial for pemvidutide in treating Alcohol Use Disorder.

Altimmune, Inc. announced the enrollment of the first subject in the RECLAIM Phase 2 clinical trial, which is assessing the efficacy and safety of pemvidutide for treating Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Pemvidutide is a novel GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist aimed at addressing metabolic conditions, including AUD and alcohol liver disease. The trial, managed by Dr. Henry Kranzler of the University of Pennsylvania, will enroll around 100 participants who will receive either pemvidutide or a placebo over 24 weeks. The primary goal is to determine changes in alcohol consumption, alongside secondary outcomes like reductions in risk drinking levels. This trial highlights an urgent need for effective treatments for AUD, given that fewer than 10% of affected individuals currently receive therapy. The company notes that GLP-1 agents may help reduce both alcohol cravings and other associated metabolic issues.

Altimmune has enrolled the first subject in the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial for pemvidutide, marking a significant milestone in the development of new treatment options for Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD).

The trial's randomized, placebo-controlled design is expected to provide rigorous data on the efficacy and safety of pemvidutide, potentially addressing a major treatment gap for AUD.

Pemvidutide has demonstrated promising preclinical results, showing an over 80% reduction in alcohol preference, which could position it as a breakthrough therapy for AUD and related metabolic conditions.

The ongoing development of pemvidutide for multiple conditions, including metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) and alcohol liver disease (ALD), showcases Altimmune's commitment to addressing significant public health issues.

Enrollment for the RECLAIM trial is limited to only approximately 100 subjects, raising concerns about the robustness and generalizability of the trial results.

The press release cites significant treatment gaps for Alcohol Use Disorder, implying a potentially weakened market or demand for effective therapies which could affect the company's revenue projections.

The numerous risks and uncertainties highlighted in the forward-looking statements may deter investors or stakeholders due to the inherent unpredictability associated with clinical trials and regulatory approvals.

What is the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial about?

The RECLAIM Phase 2 trial evaluates the efficacy and safety of pemvidutide in treating Alcohol Use Disorder.

Who is the Principal Investigator for the trial?

Dr. Henry Kranzler from the University of Pennsylvania is the Principal Investigator for the RECLAIM trial.

What are the primary endpoints of the RECLAIM trial?

The primary endpoint is the change in alcohol consumption measured by heavy drinking days per week at Week 24.

What is pemvidutide being tested for?

Pemvidutide is investigational for Alcohol Use Disorder, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis, obesity, and alcohol liver disease.

When did enrollment for the RECLAIM trial begin?

Enrollment for the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial began on May 19, 2025.

$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996

We have seen 84 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 96 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altimmune, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases, today announced that it has enrolled the first subject in the RECLAIM Phase 2 trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of pemvidutide in subjects with Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD). Pemvidutide is a novel, investigational GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist under development for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), obesity, AUD and alcohol liver disease (ALD). IMPACT, a Phase 2b trial of pemvidutide in MASH, is expected to read out topline data in the second quarter of 2025, and a Phase 2 trial of pemvidutide in ALD is expected to initiate enrollment in the third quarter of 2025.





RECLAIM is a randomized, placebo-controlled trial being conducted at approximately 15 sites in the United States, with Dr. Henry Kranzler, Karl E. Rickels Professor of Psychiatry and Director, Center for Studies of Addiction at the University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine, serving as the Principal Investigator. The trial is expected to enroll approximately 100 subjects randomized 1:1 to receive either 2.4 mg pemvidutide or placebo weekly for 24 weeks. The primary endpoint of the trial is a change in alcohol consumption, assessed as the change from baseline in the average number of heavy drinking days per week at Week 24, with the key secondary endpoints including the proportion of subjects achieving a 2-level reduction in World Health Organization (WHO) risk drinking level and the absolute change from baseline in average levels of phosphatidylethanol (PEth), a serum biomarker of alcohol intake. An investigational new drug (IND) application for pemvidutide in AUD was filed in December 2024 and was cleared by FDA in January 2025.





“Over 28 million individuals in the U.S. alone have AUD, and the lack of effective treatments has resulted in one of the largest known treatment gaps in this country,” said Dr. Kranzler. “It has been estimated that less than 10% of patients are currently receiving treatment for AUD and that 2% or less are being treated with any of the 3 medications approved for AUD in the US



1



. These medications were approved decades ago and have limited beneficial effects and inadequate compliance rates. Thus, there is an urgent need for new therapies for AUD.”





“There are compelling data that GLP-1 agents may reduce the craving for alcohol in addition to reducing food consumption,” said Scott Harris, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune. “In a preclinical hamster model of free-choice alcohol intake, pemvidutide demonstrated a greater than 80% reduction in alcohol preference after the initiation of treatment



2



. Importantly, AUD is the precursor for alcohol liver disease (ALD), a disease characterized by excess liver fat, liver inflammation and fibrosis with features similar to MASH. In addition, obesity is a major risk factor for MASH, AUD and ALD, and because excess alcohol is a known risk factor for hypertension and dyslipidemia, patients with AUD could benefit further from the metabolic effects of pemvidutide.”







About Altimmune







Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel peptide-based therapeutics for liver and cardiometabolic diseases. The Company’s lead program is pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of MASH, obesity, Alcohol Use Disorder (AUD) and Alcohol Liver Disease (ALD). For more information, please visit



www.altimmune.com



.







Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on







LinkedIn











Follow @AltimmuneInc on







X











Forward-Looking Statement







Any statements made in this press release related to the development or commercialization of product candidates and other business and financial matters, including without limitation, trial results and data, the timing of key milestones for our clinical assets, and the prospects for the utility of, regulatory approval, commercializing or selling any product or drug candidates, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In addition, when or if used in this press release, the words "may," "could," "should," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict" and similar expressions and their variants, as they relate to Altimmune, Inc. may identify forward-looking statements. The Company cautions that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, which change over time. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward looking statements or historical experience include risks and uncertainties, including risks relating to: delays in regulatory review, manufacturing and supply chain interruptions, access to clinical sites, enrollment, adverse effects on healthcare systems and disruption of the global economy; the reliability of the results of studies relating to human safety and possible adverse effects resulting from the administration of the Company's product candidates; the Company's ability to manufacture clinical trial materials on the timelines anticipated; and the success of future product advancements, including the success of future clinical trials. Further information on the factors and risks that could affect the Company's business, financial conditions and results of operations are contained in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent annual report on Form 10-K and our other filings with the SEC, which are available at



www.sec.gov



.







Company Contact:







Greg Weaver





Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 240-654-1450







ir@altimmune.com









Investor Contact:







Lee Roth





Burns McClellan





Phone: 646-382-3403







lroth@burnsmc.com









Media Contact:







Jake Robison





Inizio Evoke, Biotech





Phone: 619-849-5383







jake.robison@inizioevoke.com









1





SAMHSA 2023 NSDUH Survey









2





Altimmune R&D Day Presentation, slide #47







