Altimmune, Inc. Announces Virtual R&D Day Focused on Pemvidutide Development and Upcoming Trial Data

Altimmune will host a virtual R&D Day on March 13, 2025, presenting pemvidutide's development in obesity and MASH.

Altimmune, Inc. announced a virtual R&D Day scheduled for March 13, 2025, at 12:00 pm Eastern Time, where Key Opinion Leaders will present on the development of pemvidutide, a dual receptor agonist for obesity, MASH, and other indications. The presentations will cover the scientific basis for pemvidutide, clinical data to date, and future development plans, including anticipated topline results from the Phase 2b IMPACT trial in MASH, expected in the second quarter of 2025.

Altimmune will host a virtual R&D Day to showcase scientific advancements and clinical data for pemvidutide, enhancing visibility and engagement with stakeholders.

The presentation will feature Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs), which could validate and elevate the company's credibility in the fields of obesity and MASH.

Upcoming topline data readout from the Phase 2b trial in MASH is expected in the second quarter of 2025, indicating progress and potential milestones for the company's clinical pipeline.

None

GAITHERSBURG, M.D., March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Altimmune, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will host a virtual R&D Day on Thursday, March 13, 2025 beginning at 12:00 pm Eastern Time.





The event will include presentations from renowned Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) in obesity, MASH and each of the two additional indications, covering the scientific rationale for pemvidutide in each indication, clinical data generated to-date and plans for the continued development of pemvidutide, including the upcoming topline data readout from IMPACT, the Company’s Phase 2b trial in MASH, which is expected in the second quarter of 2025.





The event will be available at



https://investorday.altimmune.com



and via the



Events



section of the Altimmune website.







About Altimmune







Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH and other indications. For more information, please visit



www.altimmune.com



.







Company Contact:







Greg Weaver





Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 240-654-1450







ir@altimmune.com









Investor Contact:







Lee Roth





Burns McClellan





Phone: 646-382-3403







lroth@burnsmc.com









Media Contact:







Danielle Cantey





Inizio Evoke, Biotech





Phone: 619-826-4657







danielle.cantey@inizioevoke.com







