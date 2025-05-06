Altimmune, Inc. to Announce Q1 2025 Financial Results on May 13, 2025

Altimmune to announce Q1 2025 financial results on May 13; conference call and webcast available for participants.

Altimmune, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it will release its first quarter 2025 financial results on May 13, 2025. A conference call to discuss these results and provide a business update will take place at 8:30 am E.T. on the same day and will be available via live webcast on the company's Investor Relations website. Participants can register to join the call and will have access to a recorded replay afterward. Altimmune specializes in developing next-generation peptide-based therapeutics, including pemvidutide, which targets obesity and related conditions. For further information, the company provides links to its website and social media.

$ALT Insider Trading Activity

$ALT insiders have traded $ALT stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GREGORY L WEAVER (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $51,996

$ALT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 93 institutional investors add shares of $ALT stock to their portfolio, and 71 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GAITHERSBURG, Md., May 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Altimmune, Inc.



(Nasdaq: ALT), a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that it will report its first quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.





Altimmune management will host a conference call at 8:30 am E.T. on May 13 to discuss financial results and provide a business update. The conference call will be webcast live on Altimmune’s Investor Relations website at



https://ir.altimmune.com/investors



.





Participants who would like to join the call may register



here



to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call. Shortly after the call, a replay will be available on the Investor Relations website for up to three months.







About Altimmune







Altimmune is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative next-generation peptide-based therapeutics. The Company is developing pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist for the treatment of obesity, MASH, alcohol use disorder as well as alcohol related liver disease. For more information, please visit



www.altimmune.com



.







Follow @Altimmune, Inc. on







LinkedIn











Follow @AltimmuneInc on







Twitter











Company Contact:







Greg Weaver





Chief Financial Officer





Phone: 240-654-1450







ir@altimmune.com









Investor Contact:







Lee Roth





Burns McClellan





Phone: 646-382-3403







lroth@burnsmc.com









Media Contact:







Jake Robison





Inizio Evoke, Biotech





Phone: 619-849-5383







Jake.robison@inizioevoke.com







