Altimmune Gears Up to Report Q2 Earnings: Here's What to Expect

We expect investors to focus on Altimmune’s ALT progress in the studies evaluating its lead pipeline candidate, pemvidutide, when it reports second-quarter 2025 results.

Since ALT lacks a marketed drug in its portfolio, we do not expect it to record revenues. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the bottom line is pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share.

Let’s see how things might have shaped up before the announcement.

Factors Likely to Influence ALT's Q2 Results

Altimmune’s lead pipeline candidate, pemvidutide, a novel, peptide-based GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist, is currently being developed for treating obesity, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), alcohol liver disease (ALD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD).

Last month, the company announced top-line data from the phase IIb IMPACT study, which evaluated pemvidutide for treating MASH. The primary endpoints of the study were to achieve MASH resolution without a worsening of fibrosis and to improve fibrosis without a worsening of MASH.

In an intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis, at 24 weeks, MASH resolution without fibrosis worsening was achieved by 59.1% and 52.1% of participants receiving pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, compared to 19.1% with placebo.

Meanwhile, in the ITT analysis, fibrosis improvement without MASH worsening was seen in 31.8% and 34.5% of participants receiving pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, versus 25.9% with placebo. However, these differences were not statistically significant. Shares of the company tanked on this news.

Participants who received pemvidutide experienced an average weight loss of 5% with the 1.2 mg dose and 6.2% with the 1.8 mg dose, compared to 1% in the placebo group at 24 weeks. Treatment with pemvidutide was generally safe and well-tolerated.

Investors will be keen to get more updates on the development path ahead for pemvidutide on the upcoming earnings call.

Year to date, shares of Altimmune have plunged 43% against the industry’s increase of 7.2%.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Altimmune recently initiated two separate phase II studies on pemvidutide for the treatment of AUD and ALD. Further updates on these studies are expected on the upcoming earnings call.

Operating expenses are most likely to have declined in the to-be-reported quarter due to the timing of clinical study costs.

ALT's Earnings Surprise History

Altimmune has a mixed earnings surprise history, beating estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missing the same on the remaining occasion, the average surprise being 9.21%. In the last reported quarter, ALT posted an earnings surprise of 25.71%.

What Our Model Predicts for ALT Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Altimmune this time. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. That is not the case here, as you will see below. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

ALT’s Earnings ESP: Altimmune has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% as both the Most Accurate Estimate and Zacks Consensus Estimate are pegged at a loss of 32 cents per share.

ALT’s Zacks Rank: Altimmune has a Zacks Rank #3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

