Altimmune call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Altimmune (ALT) with 16,820 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 128.62%. Nov-24 10 calls and Mar-25 14 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on March 5th.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ALT:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.