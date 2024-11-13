Altimmune call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Altimmune (ALT) with 16,820 calls trading, 6x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 4 points to 128.62%. Nov-24 10 calls and Mar-25 14 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 3,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on March 5th.
