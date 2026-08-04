Altimmune Begins Phase 3 PERFORMA Study Of Pemvidutide For Advanced Liver Cirrhosis

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, announced the initiation of patient enrollment in the Phase 3 PERFORMA trial evaluating Pemvidutide in patients with metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) is a progressive liver disease caused by fat accumulation and inflammation in the liver. The disease is often associated with obesity, type 2 diabetes, high cholesterol, other metabolic disorders.

Pemvidutide is an investigational balanced glucagon/GLP-1 dual receptor agonist. The peptide is designed to reduce liver fat, inflammation, and fibrosis. It is being developed for the treatment of MASH and alcohol-associated liver disease (ALD).

The U.S. FDA has granted Fast Track designations to pemvidutide for the treatment of MASH and AUD, as well as Breakthrough Therapy Designation for MASH.

The Phase 3 trial follows positive results from the IMPACT Phase 2b study and incorporates feedback from the U.S. FDA and European regulatory agencies. In the Phase 2b study, pemvidutide demonstrated statistically significant MASH resolution rates, improvements in non-invasive measures of fibrosis and liver health, meaningful weight loss, and a generally favorable tolerability profile.

PERFORMA is a Phase 3 registrational, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group trial. The trial will evaluate the efficacy and safety of pemvidutide in adults with MASH and confirmed moderate to advanced liver fibrosis (F2-F3).

The study includes two parallel cohorts. Cohort 1 will enroll approximately 990 patients and is designed to support accelerated approval based on a biopsy-assessed primary efficacy endpoint of MASH resolution and/or fibrosis improvement at 52 weeks.

The second cohort will enroll approximately 800 patients with fibrosis identified through non-invasive tests (NITs) to expand the safety database. The trial will also incorporate 1- or 2- step monthly dose titration from 1.2mg to 1.8mg or 2.4mg doses to improve tolerability.

The trial plans to use the FDA-qualified AIM-MASH AI Assist tool to standardise histological assessment of liver biopsy samples. Data from both cohorts will be submitted for the potential regulatory approval, based on liver-related clinical outcomes assessed at 60 months.

Altimmune expects 52-week data from the Phase 3 PERFORMA trial in 2029.

ALT trade closed Monday at $3.00, up 5.63%. In the pre-market trading, the stock is up 3.67% at $3.11.

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