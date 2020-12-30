Altimmune Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of HepTcell - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) has enrolled the first patient in its multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcell, a peptide-based immunotherapeutic under development for treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The study is being conducted in the United States, Canada and Europe and is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 80 adult patients. The primary efficacy endpoint is virological response.

"Based on the encouraging preclinical and clinical data we are optimistic that HepTcell may be ideal in combination with novel direct-acting antivirals to achieve a functional cure for this disease," said Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.