Markets
ALT

Altimmune Begins Phase 2 Clinical Trial Of HepTcell - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) has enrolled the first patient in its multinational Phase 2 clinical trial of HepTcell, a peptide-based immunotherapeutic under development for treatment of chronic hepatitis B. The study is being conducted in the United States, Canada and Europe and is a double-blind, randomized, placebo-controlled study of 80 adult patients. The primary efficacy endpoint is virological response.

"Based on the encouraging preclinical and clinical data we are optimistic that HepTcell may be ideal in combination with novel direct-acting antivirals to achieve a functional cure for this disease," said Scott Harris, Chief Medical Officer of Altimmune.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ALT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular