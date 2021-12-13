Altimmune Appoints Richard Eisenstadt As Chief Financial Officer - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) announced Monday the appointment of Richard Eisenstadt as Chief Financial Officer, effective December 31, 2021. Eisenstadt succeeds Will Brown, who is leaving Altimmune to pursue other opportunities.

Eisenstadt, who brings in 30 years of extensive experience in financing and managing drug development and commercial operations, joins Altimmune from Aytu BioPharma, Inc., where he served as Chief Financial Officer following its merger with Neos Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.