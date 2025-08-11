Altimmune Appoints Jerry Durso To Succeed Mitchel Sayare As Chairman

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) announced Monday that its Board of Directors has appointed Jerry Durso as Chairman, effective August 12, 2025. Durso succeeds Mitchel Sayare, who will continue to serve on the Board as an Independent Director.

The leadership transition is part of the Board's ongoing succession planning and aligns with the Company's planned advancement into Phase 3 development of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Durso joined the Board in February 2025 and brings more than 30 years of results-oriented leadership experience in the life sciences industry, with deep expertise in corporate and commercial strategy, business development and operations.

Durso most recently served as Chief Executive Officer and a member of the Board of Directors at Intercept Pharmaceuticals. Prior to his time at Intercept, he spent over two decades at Sanofi, where he held multiple senior leadership positions, including Chief Commercial Officer of the Company's Global Diabetes Division, Chief Commercial Officer of its U.S. Pharmaceuticals business and Head of its U.S. Cardiovascular and Specialized Therapeutic Business Units.

