Altimmune Appoints Christophe Arbet-Engels To Succeed Scott Harris As Chief Medical Officer

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) announced Monday the appointment of Christophe Arbet-Engels as Chief Medical Officer, effective October 1, 2025.

Arbet-Engels succeeds Scott Harris, who earlier this year informed the Company of his plans to retire from the position. Harris will remain with the Company as a Senior Strategic Advisor until February 2026.

Arbet-Engels joins the Company with more than 30 years of experience spanning industry, academia and private practice. He will lead the ongoing clinical development of pemvidutide including the planned Phase 3 trial in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH).

Arbet-Engels joins Altimmune from X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR), where he served as Chief Medical Officer since 2023.

Previously, he was Chief Medical Officer at Neurogastrx, Millendo Therapeutics, and Poxel Pharmaceuticals, where he led the clinical development and approval in Japan of Twymeeg for diabetes.

Earlier in his career, he held several senior-level medical and clinical positions including at Biogen, Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Merck Research Laboratories, Aventis Pharmaceuticals, and Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Prior to his career in industry, Arbet-Engels served in educational roles at The Salk Institute for Biological Studies, University of Paris VI, and the Assistance Publique, Hospitals of Paris.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.