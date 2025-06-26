BioTech
ALT

Altimmune Announces Positive Topline Data From IMPACT Phase 2b Study Of Pemvidutide In MASH

June 26, 2025 — 07:44 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Altimmune, Inc. (ALT) Thursday announced positive topline results from the IMPACT Phase 2b study of pemvidutide in metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH). The study met its primary goal.

In the Phase 2b study, participants were randomized to receive either pemvidutide at 1.2 mg or 1.8 mg doses or placebo for 24 weeks. In an intent-to-treat (ITT) analysis, in which participants with missing biopsies were considered non-responders, MASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis was achieved in 59.1% and 52.1% of participants treated with pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively, compared with 19.1% of participants treated with placebo. The effects on fibrosis improvement without worsening of MASH in an ITT analysis were 31.8% and 34.5% for pemvidutide 1.2 mg and 1.8 mg, respectively compared with 25.9% for placebo.

An AI-based analysis showed statistically significant reductions in fibrosis, including 30.6% of participants receiving pemvidutide 1.8 mg achieving a 60% or more reduction in fibrosis compared to 8.2% receiving placebo.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTech
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ALT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.