Altimmune (ALT) Price Target Increased by 16.42% to 22.73

The average one-year price target for Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) has been revised to 22.73 / share. This is an increase of 16.42% from the prior estimate of 19.53 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 15.15 to a high of 36.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 196.37% from the latest reported closing price of 7.67 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 230 funds or institutions reporting positions in Altimmune. This is an increase of 12 owner(s) or 5.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ALT is 0.02%, a decrease of 30.78%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 12.77% to 35,043K shares. The put/call ratio of ALT is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nuveen Asset Management holds 3,447K shares representing 6.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.35%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 25.73% over the last quarter.

Tang Capital Management holds 2,750K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

QCSTRX - Stock Account Class R1 holds 1,998K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 1,799K shares representing 3.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,059K shares, representing a decrease of 14.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ALT by 58.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,618K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Altimmune Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Altimmune is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing intranasal vaccines, immune modulating therapies and treatments for liver disease. Its diverse pipeline includes proprietary intranasal vaccines for COVID-19 (AdCOVID™), anthrax (NasoShield™) and influenza (NasoVAX™); an intranasal immune modulating therapeutic for COVID-19 (T-COVID™); and next generation peptide therapeutics for NASH (ALT-801) and chronic hepatitis B (HepTcell™).

