Altimeter Growth Corp. 2, the second blank check company formed by Altimeter Capital targeting the tech sector, raised the proposed deal size for its upcoming IPO on Tuesday.



The Menlo Park, CA-based company now plans to raise $350 million by offering 35 million shares at $10. The company had previously filed to offer 20 million shares at the same price. Unlike an ordinary SPAC, the company is not offering units with warrants attached. The company may raise an additional $50 million at the closing of an acquisition pursuant to a forward purchase agreement with an affiliate of Altimeter. At the revised deal size, Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 will raise 75% more in proceeds than previously anticipated.



The company is led by CEO and Chairman Brad Gerstner, the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital. He is joined by General Counsel Hab Siam, who currently serves as General Counsel and CCO of Altimeter. The company plans to target a business in a secular-growth area of the tech sector, focusing on those that will compound growth over the long-term for exponential value creation.



Altimeter's previous SPAC, Altimeter Growth Corp. (AGCUU), went public this past September and last closed up 35% from the $10 offer price.



Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was founded in 2020 and plans to list on the NYSE under the symbol AGCB. Citi, Goldman Sachs, and Morgan Stanley are the joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Altimeter's second tech SPAC Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 raises deal size by 75% ahead of $350 million IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

