Altimeter Growth options imply 8.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Altimeter Growth is 11.6x normal with calls leading puts 9:2. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 8.9%, or 39c, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 7.9%.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on GRAB:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.