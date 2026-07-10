Altigen Rises 14% in the Past Three Months: Should You Buy the Stock?

Altigen Communications, Inc. ATGN shares have gained 14.4% in the past three months against the industry’s 2.1% decline. The company has outperformed other industry players, including Viavi Solutions Inc. VIAV and Actelis Networks, Inc. ASNS. Shares of VIAV have rallied 3.4%, while ASNS stock has declined 28.5% in the same time frame. ATGN benefits from AI-powered Customer Experience as a Service (CXaaS) adoption, expanding recurring AI revenues, strategic partnerships, scalable cloud infrastructure, growing enterprise demand and improving operational efficiency.



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A Key Look Into ATGN’s Business Operations

Altigen is a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor, Cloud Solutions Provider, and consulting services company specializing in Unified Communications as a Service (UCaaS), Contact Center as a Service (CCaaS), customer self-service, and technology consulting. Since introducing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) solutions in 1996, the company has evolved its offerings to primarily cloud-based services for medium and enterprise customers across industries such as financial services, healthcare and government. It distributes solutions through reseller partners, strategic alliances, and direct sales while continuing to invest in research and development to enhance its unified communications and contact center technologies. With a skilled global workforce and expertise in Microsoft Teams Phone System, Altigen differentiates itself through integrated solutions, rapid deployment and end-to-end support.

Altigen’s Key Tailwinds

Altigen's ongoing transformation into an AI-powered CXaaS provider is a major growth catalyst. Management believes the bulk of legacy platform churn is now behind the company, positioning it for a return to sustainable growth. The shift to cloud-native communications and AI-enabled customer engagement solutions is expected to drive recurring revenues while preserving profitability, supported by eight consecutive profitable quarters.

The company's expanding AI portfolio provides another strong tailwind. Internally developed platforms, including CoreInteract and CoreInsights, automate customer interactions and deliver AI-driven analytics, creating high-margin recurring revenue opportunities. These solutions strengthen Altigen's differentiation while enabling customers to improve operational efficiency, enhance engagement and reduce support costs through intelligent automation.

Altigen is targeting attractive, fast-growing markets with significant revenue potential. Management estimates its four core platforms collectively address nearly $29 billion in serviceable market opportunities across UCaaS, CCaaS, AI-powered analytics and customer self-service, all growing at double-digit rates. The company's focus on financial services, Microsoft Teams ecosystems and enterprise customers positions it to capture higher-value contracts and expand customer lifetime value.

Strategic partnerships and channel expansion should further accelerate growth. The alliance with Tollring enhances Altigen's Microsoft Teams offering by adding compliance recording, AI-powered sentiment analysis and business intelligence capabilities. At the same time, collaborations with Fiserv, expanding managed service provider channels and an increasing sales force are expected to strengthen customer acquisition, improve market penetration and create additional recurring revenue streams.

Operational improvements also provide meaningful long-term upside. Altigen has modernized its infrastructure, lowered operating costs and created scalable systems that allow revenue growth without proportional expense increases. Management highlighted improving adjusted EBITDA, healthy liquidity and a growing pipeline of contracted recurring revenue. As new AI platforms begin contributing financially and legacy declines moderate, the company expects to reach a revenue inflection point over the coming quarters.

Challenges Persist for ATGN’s Business

Altigen faces several near-term headwinds as it completes its multiyear transformation from legacy PBX offerings to AI-powered cloud customer experience solutions. The ongoing retirement of legacy platforms continues to create predictable customer churn and revenue declines, while cloud services revenue remains under pressure until migrations are completed. Management also acknowledged that the timing of revenue acceleration depends on the successful deployment of new AI products and faster customer adoption. In addition, scaling sales, marketing and channel partnerships, particularly in financial services, remains critical, and delays in execution or enterprise deal conversions could postpone the expected revenue inflection and growth trajectory.

Altigen’s Valuation

The company is cheaply priced compared with the industry average. Currently, ATGN is trading at 0.7X trailing 12-month EV/sales value, below the industry’s average of 9.77X. For the company’s peers, Viavi Solutions and Actelis Networks, the metric stands at 7.59X and -1.38X, respectively.



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Conclusion

Despite ongoing legacy platform churn and cloud migration pressures, Altigen's expanding AI portfolio, growing recurring revenue base, strategic partnerships and improving operating leverage position the company well for a return to sustainable growth.

Strong fundamentals, coupled with ATGN’s undervaluation, present a lucrative opportunity for investors to add the stock to their portfolio.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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