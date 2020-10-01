Altice's shareholder Lucerne Capital says buyout offer is too low

PARIS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Altice Europe ATCA.AS minority shareholder Lucerne Capital on Thursday said that the buyout offer by the telecoms and cable group's founder, Patrick Drahi, is too low.

Drahi, majority owner of Altice Europe, has offered to buy all the shares he does not already own in a deal valuing the group at 4.9 billion euros ($5.76 billion).

Lucerne Capital, a U.S. investment firm that owns about 22.8 million shares in Altice Europe, said the cash offer of 4.11 euros per share was opportunistic.

"Mr Drahi is using the temporary lull in the share price, caused by COVID-19, to unlock the huge upside in value for himself and others with equity exposure only, to the detriment of the minority shareholders," Lucerne Capital said in a statement.

Lucerne said the terms of the offer gave Drahi the possibility to squeeze out minority shareholders regardless of the acceptance level.

A spokesman for Altice Europe declined to comment.

($1 = 0.8501 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain Editing by David Goodman)

