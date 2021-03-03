Altice's SFR to cut up to 11% of staff in France in 2021

Adds context of new strategic plan

PARIS, March 3 (Reuters) - Altice Europe's French telecoms operator SFR plans to could cut up to 1,700 jobs or about 11% of its staff this year in France, it said on Wednesday.

SFR said the departures would be on a voluntary basis. "These departures would take place in 2021," SFR said in a statement.

The job cuts are part of SFR's new strategic plan that takes into account new digitalisation habits which have resulted in a 30% drop in the number of clients visiting its shops.

The telecoms operator said it was holding talks with staff representatives over the planned job cuts.

(Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by David Clarke)

