Altice's (ATUS) Q2 Earnings Beat Despite Lower Revenues

Altice USA, Inc. ATUS reported mixed second-quarter 2023 results, wherein the bottom line beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but the top line missed the same. However, both metrics declined year over year due to a challenging macroeconomic environment. Nevertheless, the company has been accelerating the pace of network rollouts and expects to enhance customer connection with its rebranding campaign, thereby reporting improved performance in the long run.

Quarter Details

Net income in the quarter declined to $78.3 million or 17 cents per share from $106.2 million or 23 cents per share in the prior-year quarter, primarily due to top-line contraction. The bottom line, however, beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12 cents.

Quarterly total revenues slipped to $2,324.3 million from $2,463 million in the prior year, owing to lower contributions from residential and advertising businesses due to macroeconomic uncertainty. The top line missed the consensus estimate of $2,330 million.



The company made progress in its growth strategies by accelerating network enhancement and customer experience. At the quarter-end, Altice had 2.66 million FTTH (Fiber to the home) passings, about 287,000 of which were added in the April-June period. Broadband-only customer usage averaged 619 GB per month. FTTH broadband net additions were more than 40,000 in the quarter, led by increased migration of existing customers and higher fiber gross additions. Total fiber broadband customers reached 250,000 by the end of the quarter. Residential revenue per customer relationship declined 2.8% year over year to $137.44 due to the loss of higher ARPU video customers.



Residential revenues (which include Broadband, Video and Telephony) were $1,835.2 million, down 5.7% year over year due to a loss in unique residential customers. Business services and wholesale revenues declined to $364.7 million from $371.6 million. News and Advertising revenues were $113.5 million, down 14.8% due to lower contributions from both political and non-political campaigns.

Other Quarterly Details

Operating income declined to $482 million from $521.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted EBITDA was $921.7 million compared with $1,007.1 million in the prior-year quarter. Optimum Mobile witnessed healthy subscriber growth during the quarter, reaching 264,000 customers, representing a 5.8% penetration of the residential customer base.



Altice has been accelerating the pace of its network extension and remains well on track to reach more than 150,000 passings in 2023. The company is witnessing solid customer penetration, typically reaching approximately 40% within a year of rollout in new-build areas.

Cash Flow & Liquidity

Altice generated $855.7 million of cash from operating activities in the first six months of 2023 compared with $1,276.6 million in the year-ago period. As of Jun 30, 2023, the company’s net debt was $24,964 million.

Altice currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



