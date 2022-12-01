Altice USA to keep Suddenlink business after strategic review

Adds details, background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc ATUS.N will retain its regional internet and cable business, Suddenlink, the broadband service operator said on Thursday, following a strategic review.

The company, controlled by Franco-Israeli telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi, had hired Goldman Sachs to run the divestment process, a source told Reuters in July, with the business likely fetching a valuation of $20 billion including debt.

Shares of Altice fell about 4% in trading before the bell.

Altice had acquired Suddenlink, which primarily serves customers in the south-central U.S., for $9.1 billion in 2015 and rebranded it as "Optimum" in August.

The company was exploring a sale of Suddenlink to reduce its debt load amid strong competition and subscriber losses. Altice, which has a market capitalization of about $2 billion, has a long-term debt of about $24 billion.

The stock has lost about half its value since reports of the company exploring a sale of the unit emerged.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.