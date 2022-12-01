US Markets
ATUS

Altice USA to keep Suddenlink business after strategic review

Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

December 01, 2022 — 07:52 am EST

Written by Akash Sriram for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Altice USA Inc ATUS.N will retain its regional internet and cable business, Suddenlink, the broadband service operator said on Thursday, following a strategic review.

The company, controlled by Franco-Israeli telecoms tycoon Patrick Drahi, had hired Goldman Sachs to run the divestment process, a source told Reuters in July, with the business likely fetching a valuation of $20 billion including debt.

Shares of Altice fell about 4% in trading before the bell.

Altice had acquired Suddenlink, which primarily serves customers in the south-central U.S., for $9.1 billion in 2015 and rebranded it as "Optimum" in August.

The company was exploring a sale of Suddenlink to reduce its debt load amid strong competition and subscriber losses. Altice, which has a market capitalization of about $2 billion, has a long-term debt of about $24 billion.

The stock has lost about half its value since reports of the company exploring a sale of the unit emerged.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Anil D'Silva)

((Akash.Sriram@thomsonreuters.com; https://twitter.com/hoodieonveshti;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATUS
VZ
T
CHTR

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.