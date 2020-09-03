Altice USA, Rogers to pursue Cogeco deal despite rejection

Sept 3 (Reuters) - Cable operator Altice USA Inc ATUS.N and Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO said on Thursday they will pursue deal talks for Cogeco Inc's CGO.TO assets after a C$10.3 billion bid was rejected by the Canadian telecom company's board.

The offer was also rejected by Cogeco's top investor on Wednesday.

Altice USA is looking to buy the U.S. assets of Cogeco and sell the rest to Rogers Communications.

(Reporting by Shradha Singh in Bengaluru)

