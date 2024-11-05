Altice USA price target lowered to $3.50 from $6 at TD Cowen

TD Cowen lowered the firm’s price target on Altice USA (ATUS) to $3.50 from $6 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. The firm said they posted mixed 3Q24 results with good fiber adds, good mobile, bullish new near-term targets, but downside EBITDA.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on ATUS:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.