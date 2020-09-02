US Markets
Altice USA offers to buy Canada's Cogeco in $8 bln deal

Cable operator Altice USA Inc said on Wednesday it offered to buy Canadian cable company Cogeco Inc in a C$10.3 billion ($7.88 billion) deal.

Altice said it entered into an arrangement to sell Canadian assets of Cogeco to Rogers Communications Inc RCIb.TO, and would own Cogeco's U.S. assets if the deal goes through.

($1 = 1.3071 Canadian dollars)

