Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Amongst other things, we'll want to see two things; firstly, a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an expansion in the company's amount of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Altice USA's (NYSE:ATUS) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Altice USA, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.082 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$33b - US$4.5b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

So, Altice USA has an ROCE of 8.2%. Even though it's in line with the industry average of 7.5%, it's still a low return by itself. NYSE:ATUS Return on Capital Employed September 2nd 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Altice USA compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Altice USA.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Altice USA Tell Us?

Altice USA is showing promise given that its ROCE is trending up and to the right. The figures show that over the last five years, ROCE has grown 143% whilst employing roughly the same amount of capital. So our take on this is that the business has increased efficiencies to generate these higher returns, all the while not needing to make any additional investments. It's worth looking deeper into this though because while it's great that the business is more efficient, it might also mean that going forward the areas to invest internally for the organic growth are lacking.

The Bottom Line

To sum it up, Altice USA is collecting higher returns from the same amount of capital, and that's impressive. Astute investors may have an opportunity here because the stock has declined 61% in the last five years. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Altice USA does come with some risks though, we found 4 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 3 of those are potentially serious...

