Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) reported $2.3 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year decline of 2.9%. EPS of -$0.26 for the same period compares to -$0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.57% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.29 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was -471.43%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Altice USA, Inc. performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

Residential Unique Customer Relationships - Total : 4,363.1 thousand versus 4,382.93 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 4,363.1 thousand versus 4,382.93 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. SMB Unique Customer Relationships - Total : 380.3 thousand versus 379.94 thousand estimated by four analysts on average.

: 380.3 thousand versus 379.94 thousand estimated by four analysts on average. Pay TV / Video Subscribers - Total Residential Customers : 2,172.4 thousand compared to the 2,181.03 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 2,172.4 thousand compared to the 2,181.03 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Broadband Subscribers - Total Residential Customers : 4,169 thousand compared to the 4,173.1 thousand average estimate based on four analysts.

: 4,169 thousand compared to the 4,173.1 thousand average estimate based on four analysts. Revenue- Video : $750.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $747.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%.

: $750.45 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $747.36 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4%. Revenue- Broadband- Total : $939.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $933.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%.

: $939.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $933.88 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -2.2%. Revenue- Telephony- Total : $72.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $72.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%.

: $72.81 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $72.41 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.4%. Revenue- Residential : $1.79 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.

: $1.79 billion versus $1.78 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change. Revenue- News and Advertising : $128.06 million compared to the $135.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year.

: $128.06 million compared to the $135.26 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.7% year over year. Revenue- Other- Total : $15.51 million versus $12.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +459.2% change.

: $15.51 million versus $12.93 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +459.2% change. Revenue- Mobile- Total : $23.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%.

: $23.02 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $21.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.5%. Revenue- Business services and wholesale- Total: $371.95 million compared to the $362.01 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1% year over year.

Shares of Altice USA, Inc. have returned -18.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.