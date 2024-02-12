Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Q4 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

The upcoming report from Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.07 per share, indicating an increase of 116.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.29 billion, representing a decrease of 3.4% year over year.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Altice USA, Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Video' stands at $747.36 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.4%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Broadband- Total' should arrive at $933.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Telephony- Total' will reach $72.41 million. The estimate points to a change of -8.9% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Residential' will reach $1.78 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -2.6% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Residential Unique Customer Relationships - Total' to reach 4,382.93 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,632.8 thousand.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'SMB Unique Customer Relationships - Total' will likely reach 379.94 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 381.9 thousand.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Pay TV / Video Subscribers - Total Residential Customers' of 2,181.03 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,732.3 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Broadband Subscribers - Total Residential Customers' reaching 4,173.10 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4,386.2 thousand.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Telephony Subscribers - Total Residential Customers' will reach 1,531.55 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,005.2 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Homes Passed - Total / Total Passings' at 9,649.58 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9,263.3 thousand in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Customer Relationships - Total' should come in at 4,767.49 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 5,014.7 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Residential Subscribers - Total' to come in at 7,883.90 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9,123.7 thousand.



Shares of Altice USA, Inc. have demonstrated returns of -17.7% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ATUS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

