Altice USA Inc. Q4 Loss Decreases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) announced Loss for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled -$54.12 million, or -$0.12 per share. This compares with -$117.81 million, or -$0.26 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.04 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.9% to $2.235 billion from $2.301 billion last year.

Altice USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$54.12 Mln. vs. -$117.81 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.12 vs. -$0.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.235 Bln vs. $2.301 Bln last year.

