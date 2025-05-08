Altice USA Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$75.676 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$21.193 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $2.152 billion from $2.250 billion last year.

Altice USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$75.676 Mln. vs. -$21.193 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.16 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.152 Bln vs. $2.250 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects to post Adjusted EBITDA of around $3.4 billion , on revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, above analysts’ forecast of $8.56 billion.

For fiscal 2024, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of around $3.4 billion, on revenue of $9 billion.

ATUS was down by 3.77 percent at $2.550 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.