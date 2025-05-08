Markets
Altice USA Inc. Q1 Loss Increases, Misses Estimates

May 08, 2025 — 09:32 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) revealed Loss for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled -$75.676 million, or -$0.16 per share. This compares with -$21.193 million, or -$0.05 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.08 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 4.4% to $2.152 billion from $2.250 billion last year.

Altice USA Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$75.676 Mln. vs. -$21.193 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.16 vs. -$0.05 last year. -Revenue: $2.152 Bln vs. $2.250 Bln last year.

For fiscal 2025, the company expects to post Adjusted EBITDA of around $3.4 billion , on revenue of $8.6 billion to $8.7 billion, above analysts’ forecast of $8.56 billion.

For fiscal 2024, the company had reported adjusted EBITDA of around $3.4 billion, on revenue of $9 billion.

ATUS was down by 3.77 percent at $2.550 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

