Altice USA Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 22.3% Higher - Daily Wrap

Altice USA Inc - Class A (ATUS) shares closed today 22.3% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 43.3% year-to-date, down 72.7% over the past 12 months, and down 67.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.0%.

Trading Activity

Shares traded as high as $9.36 and as low as $7.96 this week.

Shares closed 68.1% below its 52-week high and 48.2% above its 52-week low.

Trading volume this week was 10.7% lower than the 10-day average and 30.8% lower than the 30-day average.

Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.

Technical Indicators

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.

MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.

The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.

Market Comparative Performance

The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis

The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Communication Services industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis

Per Group Comparative Performance

