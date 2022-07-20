Altice USA Inc - Class A Shares Close the Day 22.3% Higher - Daily Wrap

Altice USA Inc - Class A (ATUS) shares closed today 22.3% higher than it did at the end of yesterday. The stock is currently down 43.3% year-to-date, down 72.7% over the past 12 months, and down 67.5% over the past five years. Today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%, and the S&P 500 rose 1.0%.
Trading Activity
- Shares traded as high as $9.36 and as low as $7.96 this week.
- Shares closed 68.1% below its 52-week high and 48.2% above its 52-week low.
- Trading volume this week was 10.7% lower than the 10-day average and 30.8% lower than the 30-day average.
- Beta, a measure of the stock’s volatility relative to the overall market stands at 1.0.
Technical Indicators
- The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the stock was between 30 and 70.
- MACD, a trend-following momentum indicator, indicates an upward trend.
- The stock closed below its Bollinger band, indicating it may be oversold.
Market Comparative Performance
- The company's share price beats the S&P 500 Index today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company's share price beats the Dow Jones Industrial Average today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5-year basis
- The company share price beats the performance of its peers in the Communication Services industry sector today, lags it on a 1-year basis, and lags it on a 5 year basis
Per Group Comparative Performance
This story was produced by the Kwhen Automated News Generator. For more articles like this, please visit us at finance.kwhen.com. Write to editors@kwhen.com. © 2020 Kwhen Inc.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
In This StoryATUS
Latest Stocks Videos
Explore StocksExplore
Most Popular
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumble On Worse-Than-Expected Data; Tesla Gains Following Earnings Report
- Four Stocks to Consider Buying In Today's Market Environment
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones & S&P 500 Move Green; NFLX Stock Rallies On Earnings
- Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Open Higher; IBM Stock Falls On Earnings