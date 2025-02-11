ALTICE USA Earnings Preview: Recent $ATUS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

ALTICE USA ($ATUS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $2,284,721,072 and earnings of $0.04 per share.

ALTICE USA Insider Trading Activity

ALTICE USA insiders have traded $ATUS stock on the open market 126 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 126 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ATUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ALT S.A.R.L. NEXT has made 0 purchases and 126 sales selling 33,819,573 shares for an estimated $828,579,538.

ALTICE USA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of ALTICE USA stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.