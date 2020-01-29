Altice USA Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ATUS

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Altice USA Inc (Symbol: ATUS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $26.58, changing hands as low as $26.43 per share. Altice USA Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ATUS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ATUS's low point in its 52 week range is $18.48 per share, with $31.78 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.60.

