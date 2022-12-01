Markets
ATUS

Altice USA Board Decides To Continue To Operate Suddenlink Business

December 01, 2022 — 07:55 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS), a broadband communications and video services provider, Thursday announced that it has concluded its previously announced review of strategic alternatives for its Suddenlink business.

The company has been considering options for, including the potential sale of, its Suddenlink business over the course of the past several months.

In a statement, the company said, "Following this evaluation, the Board of Directors has unanimously determined that continuing to operate Suddenlink and pursuing the Company's long-term business plan represents the best path forward for Altice USA and its stockholders."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.