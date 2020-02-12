Markets
Altice Q4 Profit Down

(RTTNews) - Altice USA, Inc. (ATUS) Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $0.3 million or breakeven per share, compared to $213.1 million or $0.30 per share last year.

Fourth-quarter revenues were $2.47 billion, up from $2.45 billion last year.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.17 per share on revenues of $2.51 billion. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

