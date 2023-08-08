Altice France weighs selling assets to cut debt

By Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Altice France is considering many options to deleverage the group and cut debt and is holding very active discussions for the potential sale of date centers, senior advisor Dennis Okhuijsen said in a conference call.

The number one focus is to reduce the group's debt burden, Okhuijsen said, adding that he was confident about giving a clear update on potential sales during third quarter results.

In its second quarter earnings presentation on Tuesday, Altice France, home to France's second-biggest telecoms firm SFR, pledged to do "whatever it takes" to reduce the leverage of the group.

Altice France's net debt rose to close to 24 billion euros ($26.26 billion) at the end of June, up from 23.6 billion at end of March, reflecting a net leverage ratio of 6.3 times the yearly core operating profits.

Altice France is one of the three entities controlled by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, with a combined net debt of about $60 billion.

The recent arrest of Drahi's right-hands man in Portugal over allegations of corruption, tax fraud and money laundering, has shaken the telecoms and cable group, raising questions about its capacity to repay debt in a context of rising interest rates.

Altice France posted a 5.7% fall in core operating profits in the second quarter.

Total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.02 billion euros for the three month period ending in June from 1.08 billion euros a year earlier.

Total revenues for the period fell by 2.6% to 2.77 billion euros.

Drahi told investors on Monday he felt "shocked" and "betrayed" by an ongoing corruption probe at its Portuguese unit Altice Portugal that has shaken his debt-laden telecoms group Altice, raising questions over its governance and internal controls.

($1 = 0.9141 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi, Ingrid Melander)

