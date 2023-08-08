News & Insights

US Markets
ATUS

Altice France Q2 core operating profits down 5.7%

Credit: REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

August 08, 2023 — 06:55 am EDT

Written by Mathieu Rosemain for Reuters ->

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Altice France, home to France's second-biggest telecoms operator SFR and controlled by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, posted on Tuesday a 5.7% fall in core operating profits in the second quarter.

Total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.02 billion euros ($1.12 billion) for the three month period ending in June from 1.08 billion euros a year earlier.

Total revenues for the period fell by 2.6% to 2.77 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9129 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ATUS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.