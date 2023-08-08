Altice France Q2 core operating profits down 5.7%

PARIS, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Altice France, home to France's second-biggest telecoms operator SFR and controlled by French-Israeli billionaire Patrick Drahi, posted on Tuesday a 5.7% fall in core operating profits in the second quarter.

Total earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) fell to 1.02 billion euros ($1.12 billion) for the three month period ending in June from 1.08 billion euros a year earlier.

Total revenues for the period fell by 2.6% to 2.77 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9129 euros)

(Reporting by Mathieu Rosemain, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

((Mathieu.Rosemain@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 8098 1239; Reuters Messaging: mathieu.rosemain.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/MathieuRosemain))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.