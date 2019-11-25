Altice Europe's SFR FTTH arm to buy French company Covage for 1 bln euros
PARIS, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Telecoms and cable company Altice Europe ATCA.AS said on Monday that its SFR FTTH unit had agreed to buy French fibre wholesale operator Covage for around 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion).
Altice Europe said the deal would result in SFR FTTH and Covage massively deploying fibre networks over the next three to four years.
($1 = 0.9073 euros)
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Editing by Tom Hogue)
